DNR seeks 10-year stewardship renewal

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials are asking Gov. Tony Evers to renew the agency’s land stewardship program for another decade with substantially more borrowing authority.

The stewardship program is set to end in mid-2022.

The DNR’s 2021-23 budget request calls for extending the program through mid-2032 and increasing its borrowing authority from $33 million annually to $50 million.

The request seeks only a 0.3% overall increase in total agency funding as it braces for the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout

