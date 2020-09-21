Downtown Madison restaurants double down on safety as COVID-19 cases rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sept. 17 snapshot from Public Health Madison & Dane County showed a very small percentage of positive COVID-19 cases linked to restaurants and bars.

This is a shift from early July, when PHMDC was tracing multiple COVID-19 cases and spread to restaurants.

Officials said the new snapshot could be an underestimate, but people should not assume each positive case was for sure contracted at a restaurant.

Two downtown restaurants told NBC15 they still feel safe serving the community and are continuing to enforce several safety protocols.

“We require our employees to get tested every two weeks,” Tutto Pasta owner Joe Perkins explained.

Maddie Wilinski, assistant general manager at Graze, added the restaurant is “making sure that staff feels comfortable telling us when they are not feeling well.”

Both restaurants are requiring masks and enforcing social distancing to keep customers safe.

“I even just yesterday went up to a guest and asked them to adjust their chair back to where it was because we need to adhere to these guidelines,” Wilinski remembered.

Restaurant owners said enforcing public health guidelines for employees are also a priority. In addition to regular testing, Perkins said his employees wear masks and sanitize everything daily.

At Graze, Wilinski explained that all employees also wear gloves which are changed frequently.

In a recent PHMDC snapshot, just seven cases, out of more than 2,000, were associated with a restaurant or bar, but health officials warn this may not be the full picture.

PHMDC told NBC15 those numbers are likely underestimates during a surge. However, they emphasized private gathering, not restaurants, have been the biggest driver of COVID-19 cases throughout summer.

Downtown restaurants are also monitoring the recent surge in cases connected to UW-Madison.

“We recognize that there are definitely groups from campus that have joined us in the past, either professors or families, we definitely still saw a lot of folks coming in for move-in weekend,” Wilinski explained.

Perkins said he was disappointed by the rise in cases. Students make up 30 percent of his customer base during the school year.

“I’m not saying anything bad against the university, they are good people and they support us very well. I just don’t understand why we weren’t prepared enough for it,” he said.

For Perkins, following the health guidelines is crucial. He explained his sales have dropped by more than half, but he needs to keep his doors open and as much staff employed as possible.

“Not knowing what’s going to happen going forward is the biggest thing,” Perkins added.

Both restaurants said, it is their responsibility to control what they can, and they are doing everything in their power to keep the community safe.

“We wear masks, we do whatever we’re supposed to do, we social distance, we clean, we do everything we can,” Perkins explained.

Wilniski added, “I’m always glad to come to work, knowing that I’ll be safe and still enjoy some semblance of normalcy.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.