Advertisement

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

WI absentee ballot request form
WI absentee ballot request form(Caroline Peterson/WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

Under current law, the deadline for returning an absentee ballot in order to have it counted is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Democrats and their allies had sued to extend the deadline in the key swing state.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.

VOD Recordings

How RBG’s vacancy could affect decisions at the polls

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Tajma Hall
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.

Politics

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman resigns after Gov. Evers request

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Workforce Development Secretay Caleb Frostman has resigned effective immediately Friday after Gov. Tony Evers had asked him to.

Latest News

Local

Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at state capitol

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to Madison next week to deliver a speech at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Politics

President Trump supporters respond to Mosinee speech

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
President Trump’s visit to Mosinee on Thursday was the fifth time an active President visited central Wisconsin, the second trip for President Trump to the region.

Politics

Trump heats up culture war in appeal to Wisconsin voters

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is stepping up his rhetoric on cultural issues, aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats’ ‘Princess Bride’ reading raises $4.3M

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Democrats' fundraiser centered on a star-packed live reading of “The Princess Bride” script has raised nearly $4.3 million.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24.

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.