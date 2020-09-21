Intoxicated driver arrested following deadly car crash in Rock Co.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died and one person was arrested Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County.

Rock Co. Deputies and EMS responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m at E County Highway N and North Vogel Road in the Town of Milton. Authorities identified the crash victims as a 68-year-old man and 90-year-old woman of River Falls. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a Ford Edge driven by the man was westbound on E County Highway N when the vehicle drifted into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a Ford F150 head-on.

Jason Zembroski, the driver of the Ford F150, suffered life-threatening injuries while the passenger, identified as a 43 year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined Zembrowski was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was arrested for two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, OWI 3rd and OWI causing injury.

Authoritiess say the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will be releasing the names of the crash victims at a later date.

