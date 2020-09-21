Madison Metropolitan School District referendum plans to invest millions of dollars into schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is asking voters to consider a $350 million referendum that would make significant upgrades to the public schools. Included in the referendum is upgrading the four high schools, this is part of a $317 million facilities investment. Also included in the facilities investment is building a new elementary school in the Rimrock area and bringing Capital High students together into one school building.

East High School is the oldest of the four high schools. The building will upgrade their heating and air conditioning systems, renovate their labs, upgrade the ‘mall’ or commons area, create a brand new entrance of Fourth Street, put in an elevator to improve accessibility and upgrade the gymnasium to have a brand new bleacher section, fitness room and renovated locker rooms.

Breaking down the referendum for taxpayers, the $350 million will be broken up over 22 years. The median amount for the median homeowner is about $140 each year.

More information about the referendum click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.