Man accused in 1976 double slaying to get another psych exam

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) -- A judge has ordered another competency exam for an 83-year-old man charged with killing a couple in a northeastern Wisconsin park in 1976.

An attorney for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven asked for a second opinion on the most recent psychiatric exam, which showed the defendant is competent to proceed with the case against him.

Marinette County Judge James Morrison ordered another exam, the results of which will be reviewed Oct. 12.

Vannieuwenhoven was arrested and charged last year in the long-unsolved fatal shootings of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles north of Milwaukee.

