Man arrested for alleged 4th OWI offense after giving police fake name

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Sunday night in Middleton on his fourth alleged offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Middleton Police officers arrived around 11:50 p.m. to 3001 Deming Way after receiving a call from a security guard who had asked for their help.

The guard told police there was a person acting suspiciously in a white SUV in a parking lot. Middleton PD noted that the suspect, 35-year-old Daniel S. Erdman, had left his car parked partially on the curb.

MPD noted that Erdman was showing signs of impairment by alcohol, including using slurred speech, having bloodshot eyes and smelling strongly of intoxicants.

Police had Erdman do a field sobriety test, but Erdman allegedly only did a portion of the test until becoming uncooperative with them. He also obstructed the police by initially giving them a false name.

MPD added he had three prior convictions for OWI and was then arrested for is alleged fourth offense. Erdman was booked at the Dane County Jail.

