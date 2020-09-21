A third of WI restaurants likely to close in six months, says survey
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the restaurant industry continues to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey found a third of Wisconsin’s more than 16,000 restaurants are unlikely to be in business in six months.
The National Restaurant Association released the results from a survey of 3,500 restaurants conducted from August 26 through September 1.
Consumer spending is still well below normal levels and the survey found overall sales were down 36% on average.
Only 10% of Wisconsin restaurant operators say business conditions improved in August compared to July.
Although many restaurants increased its staffing as restrictions partially lifted, on average, restaurant staffing levels are 71% of what they would typically be if COVID-19 did not exist.
Nationwide, 38% of restaurant owners say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in operation six months from now, if business conditions continue at current levels.
