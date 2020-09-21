A third of WI restaurants likely to close in six months, says survey

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the restaurant industry continues to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey found a third of Wisconsin’s more than 16,000 restaurants are unlikely to be in business in six months.

The National Restaurant Association released the results from a survey of 3,500 restaurants conducted from August 26 through September 1.

Consumer spending is still well below normal levels and the survey found overall sales were down 36% on average.

Only 10% of Wisconsin restaurant operators say business conditions improved in August compared to July.

Although many restaurants increased its staffing as restrictions partially lifted, on average, restaurant staffing levels are 71% of what they would typically be if COVID-19 did not exist.

Nationwide, 38% of restaurant owners say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in operation six months from now, if business conditions continue at current levels.

According to the National Restaurant Association's latest data, over 100,000 restaurants have already closed, and 40% of... Posted by Wisconsin Restaurant Association on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.