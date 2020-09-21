Motorists and farmers urged to share the road during harvest season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the weather gets cooler, combines and tractors are headed out onto farm fields to begin the fall harvest season.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Department of Transportation, and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reminded people on Monday that agricultural equipment are allowed to operate on state roads, and there is often confusion on how to share the road.

“We must all remember that everyone on the roadway has family and friends they want to return home to,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Joe Bragger. “Farmers and motorists need to respect each other and work together to keep Wisconsin’s roadways safe this fall.”

In the past ten years, there has been 1,714 crashes involving farm equipment, that resulted in 834 injuries and 29 fatalities.

There are three scenarios drivers and farmers need to be aware of:

Passing : It’s illegal to pass any farm tractors and machinery in a no-passing zone. Motorists need to wait until in a passing zone when considering going around a slow-moving vehicle. Farmers should not pull over or wave vehicles forward in a no-passing zone.

Left-hand turn : While farm equipment has two flashing yellow lights while in operation on roadways, only one light will continue to flash in the direction the farmer wishes to turn. Farmers may use hand signals if they are operating equipment without turn signals.

Controlled intersection: When a motorist passes farm equipment within a short distance of a controlled intersection, it can impact reaction time and braking distance for the farm equipment operator.

“Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry plays a major role in our state’s economy and our rural communities,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. "Especially during the busy harvest season, farmers and drivers alike should stay alert and patient with each other on the roads

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.