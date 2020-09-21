Advertisement

Motorists and farmers urged to share the road during harvest season

This shows illegally passing farm equipment in a no passing zone.
This shows illegally passing farm equipment in a no passing zone.(Wisconsin Farm Bureau)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the weather gets cooler, combines and tractors are headed out onto farm fields to begin the fall harvest season.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Department of Transportation, and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reminded people on Monday that agricultural equipment are allowed to operate on state roads, and there is often confusion on how to share the road.

“We must all remember that everyone on the roadway has family and friends they want to return home to,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Joe Bragger. “Farmers and motorists need to respect each other and work together to keep Wisconsin’s roadways safe this fall.”

In the past ten years, there has been 1,714 crashes involving farm equipment, that resulted in 834 injuries and 29 fatalities.

There are three scenarios drivers and farmers need to be aware of:

  • Passing: It’s illegal to pass any farm tractors and machinery in a no-passing zone. Motorists need to wait until in a passing zone when considering going around a slow-moving vehicle. Farmers should not pull over or wave vehicles forward in a no-passing zone.
  • Left-hand turn: While farm equipment has two flashing yellow lights while in operation on roadways, only one light will continue to flash in the direction the farmer wishes to turn. Farmers may use hand signals if they are operating equipment without turn signals.
  • Controlled intersection: When a motorist passes farm equipment within a short distance of a controlled intersection, it can impact reaction time and braking distance for the farm equipment operator.

“Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry plays a major role in our state’s economy and our rural communities,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. "Especially during the busy harvest season, farmers and drivers alike should stay alert and patient with each other on the roads

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Diapers in high-demand as more families struggle during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Elliott
According to the Dane County Diaper Bank, one in three families struggle with diaper need. But due to COVID, estimates push that number higher.

State

Man accused in 1976 double slaying to get another psych exam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered another competency exam for an 83-year-old man charged with killing a couple in a northeastern Wisconsin park in 1976.

Crime

Portage man sentenced to federal prison for bank robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 37-year-old Portage man learned his fate Friday after pleading guilty in a trio of robberies at Madison financial institutions during a two-week span last September.

Lottery

Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early.

Latest News

Local

Multiple departments respond to fire at multi-family home in Sun Prairie

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaitlyn Budrow
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Sun Prairie Monday morning.

Recalls

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.

News

One hurt after pair robbed at gunpoint on Madison’s west side

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say two people were walking on Odana Road when a group pulled up in an SUV and robbed them early Monday morning.

News

11-Year Old Harvests Massive Bear 9/20/20

Updated: 13 hours ago
11-Year Old Harvests Massive Bear 9/20/20

News

Sheriff: Driver arrested for OWI following deadly car crash in Rock Co.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities identified the crash victims as a 68-year-old man and 90-year-old woman of River Falls.

News

Crash shuts down northbound lanes of U.S Highway 151

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said there is at least one person injured.