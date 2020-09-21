Advertisement

Multiple departments respond to fire at multi-family home in Sun Prairie

Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Sun Prairie.
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Sun Prairie.(WCAX)
By Kaitlyn Budrow
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a fire in a multi-family home Monday morning. According to Dane County Dispatch, the call came in at 8:09 a.m., for reports of smoke and flames at 677 Village Lane.

Sun Prairie Fire Department, Cottage Grove Fire Department and Deerfield Fire Department are responding.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

