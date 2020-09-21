Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Neenah man didn’t quit his job immediately after finding out he won the Wisconsin Lottery’s Megabucks jackpot earlier this month - but, he’s getting ready to.

Leonard McIlhone told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early. McIlhone was a dedicated Megabucks player before striking it rich in the September 5 drawing. That winning ticket is worth $1.9 million, or $1.6 million if he takes the cash option.

It was sold at the Mobil West, 1340 Gillingham Rd., in Neenah. The convenience store will receive $38,000 for selling the jackpot winner.

September’s win was the first since a $10.7 million jackpot was taken home by a Merrillian man in April.

