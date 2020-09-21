One hurt after pair robbed at gunpoint on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery on Madison’s west side early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, two people were walking on Odana Road around 1:45 a.m. when a smaller, black SUV pulled up to the pair. Five people got out of the car, one of them with a handgun. The group demanded money from the victims.

Officers shared one of the victims was battered during the incident. Police processed the scene and collected video evidence, but so far no arrests have been made.

If you have information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

