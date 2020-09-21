Over $8 million to be given to farmers in financial need from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $8 million of funding was announced Monday to be distributed to farmers in financial need due to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program will distribute $8.4 million in their second round of funding, and has used $50 million of the state’s CARES Act funds so far to help cover any economic losses farmers may have during the pandemic.

There was $41.6 million awarded in the first round of funds and benefited nearly 12,000 farmers in all of Wisconsin’s counties except one.

This program is a joint effort between the state Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Dept. of Revenue, with direction from Gov. Tony Evers.

“I am proud that more than 3,300 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $8.4 million in the second round of Farm Support Program funding,” Gov. Evers said. “These folks have never stopped doing their part to ensure that consumers around the world have access to high-quality, nutritious food during this public health crisis.”

The farmers who received funding from the latest round all had a gross 2019 income between $10,000 and $5 million, with about 60% of recipients having a gross income of less than $40,000, according to DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.

