Advertisement

Portage man sentenced to federal prison for bank robberies

(KKTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Portage man learned his fate Friday after pleading guilty in a trio of robberies at Madison financial institutions during a two-week span last September.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramon Howard was sentenced to nine years in a federal prison. He had pleaded guilty in late June to three bank robbery charges: the Associated Bank on East Towne Blvd. on Sept. 13, the Summit Credit Union on Theirer Road on Sept. 16, and the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on Sept. 26.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader added, during sentencing, the judge pointed out Howard has spent his entire adult life either in prison or under the court’s supervision. It started, Blader said, when a then-15-year-old Howard robbed and assaulted an elderly man.

The judge also noted that Howard had “frightened and traumatized the bank tellers," Blader continued, especially in the final robbery when the defendant threatened to kill them. It was after that last robbery that Howard and his alleged accomplice, Antonio Rowe, were captured.

With Rowe behind the wheel, the pair sped through residential neighborhoods, where they crashed into other vehicles, before eventually crashing themselves on East Washington Ave., the U.S. Attorney’s Office recounted. They both were later caught by officers with the Madison Police Dept., with Howard still in possession of the cash.

During his allocution, Howard noted the officers' behavior during his arrest, saying that the incident could have ended much worse.

Rowe, for his part, has already pleaded guilty to the Associated Bank and UW Credit Union robberies, as well as another one at the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Ave., on Sept. 10. He is set to be sentenced on October 20.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Man accused in 1976 double slaying to get another psych exam

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered another competency exam for an 83-year-old man charged with killing a couple in a northeastern Wisconsin park in 1976.

Lottery

Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early.

Recalls

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.

News

One hurt after pair robbed at gunpoint on Madison’s west side

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say two people were walking on Odana Road when a group pulled up in an SUV and robbed them early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

11-Year Old Harvests Massive Bear 9/20/20

Updated: 12 hours ago
11-Year Old Harvests Massive Bear 9/20/20

News

Sheriff: Driver arrested for OWI following deadly car crash in Rock Co.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities identified the crash victims as a 68-year-old man and 90-year-old woman of River Falls.

News

Crash shuts down northbound lanes of U.S Highway 151

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said there is at least one person injured.

Local

Candlelight vigil held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The event began at 8 p.m and was held at the U.S. at the Federal Courthouse.

Sports

Reports: Former Badger, Patriots running back James White’s father dies in car accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The New England Patriots listed White as inactive for the Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

News

11-year-old Wisconsin girl harvests potential state record black bear

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
At just 11 years old, Naiya Iraci is already an established hunter, harvesting deer and turkeys. Now, the Kewaskum sixth-grader can add a 700+ pound black bear to her resume.