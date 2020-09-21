Advertisement

Reports: Former Badger, Patriots running back James White’s father dies in car accident

New England Patriots running back James White stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back James White stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger and New England Patriots running back James White will not play in Sunday’s game after his father died in a car crash earlier in the day, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640′s.

According to a tweet from Slater, the mother of White was also injured in the crash. She is reportedly in critical condition.

The New England Patriots listed White as inactive for the Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Packers improve to 2-0 with dominant 42-21 win over Detroit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
One week after Aaron Rodgers shined in the Packers first win of 2020, the other Aaron, Aaron Jones ruled the day at Lambeau in Green Bay’s 42-21 win over Detroit. Jones had 18 carries for 168 yards and two scores, while also catching four passes for 68 yards and another touchdown as well, which led all Green Bay receivers.

Football

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

Sports

Dane Co. restrictions force Madison Capitols to cancel season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Capitols will not take the ice this winter.

College

WIAC cancels winter sports through the end of the year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has thrown in the towel on sports for the rest of the year.

Latest News

Nba

Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It looks like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to worry about last year’s MVP trophy getting lonely.

Sports

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

Nfl

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nfl

Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams.

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Nfl

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.