Reports: Former Badger, Patriots running back James White’s father dies in car accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger and New England Patriots running back James White will not play in Sunday’s game after his father died in a car crash earlier in the day, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640′s.

According to a tweet from Slater, the mother of White was also injured in the crash. She is reportedly in critical condition.

Sad news to report. Patriots' RB James White's father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition.



White's father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department.



James was told and is inactive tonight. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 20, 2020

The New England Patriots listed White as inactive for the Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.