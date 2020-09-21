Reports: Former Badger, Patriots running back James White’s father dies in car accident
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger and New England Patriots running back James White will not play in Sunday’s game after his father died in a car crash earlier in the day, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640′s.
According to a tweet from Slater, the mother of White was also injured in the crash. She is reportedly in critical condition.
The New England Patriots listed White as inactive for the Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.
