Stolen purse stolen again after suspect abandons it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old Madison woman’s purse is still missing after she was robbed while leaving a fast food restaurant on Madison’s near east side, despite being left behind as the suspects fled from officers.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the woman was walking out of the McDonald’s on Regent St. around 8:15 a.m. Monday when a man approached asking to use her phone. After she said no, the man snatched her purse and jumped into a stolen vehicle along with another man.

At one point while officers pursued the two men, they spotted the victim’s purse laying near a BP gas station on Speedway Rd. When they returned to collect it though, the purse was gone.

The suspect who approached the woman was wearing black clothes and a blue face mask, MPD’s incident report stated. The other suspect was only described as wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the men or about the location of the purse is asked to call the City of Madison Police Dept.

