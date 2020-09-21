Advertisement

UW Chancellor: We’re doing better; blames student gatherings on Madison, Dane Co.

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the time for “arguing” with county officials is long since over and she wants to work together to help lower the CVOID-19 infection rate among her students.

Her statement Monday comes a day after Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi renewed his call for the university to move to online only instruction. Blank uses the statement to outline steps UW has taken and the things city and county officials need to do to contain the virus.

“The best way to accomplish this goal is not by issuing press releases calling for students to leave, but to partner in developing collaborative solutions for the benefit of all residents,” she said, asking community leaders to come together for “conversation” on how to work together.

She explained university officials are “cautiously optimistic” with the progress they are making getting coronavirus under control on campus, including quarantining of two of their largest residence halls, switching to two weeks of remote instruction, and testing at higher proportion than the county general.

“As a result, our infection numbers have fallen substantially in the past week,” she stated.

Blank specifically calls out Parisi’s office, saying it needs to partner with them to control what students do off-campus. She says university officials have tried educating the students on how to protect themselves and the UW staff has spent hundreds of hours patrolling the campus and discouraging large groups.

“But you don’t need to look hard on social media to find a photo of long lines outside downtown bars or parties in large apartment buildings, or other places where 18- to 24-year-olds are gathering,” she continued. The university can’t do anything about those gatherings, Blank stated, telling city and county officials they’re the ones who to put an end to them.

On Sunday, Parisi argued UW’s decision to hold in-person classes was largely to blame for the recent massive surge of cases in the county. He added that Dane Co. wasn’t the only feeling the effects of the decision, pointing to a correlation between counties with the highest infection rates and those with UW System schools.

“This decision has greatly impacted our community and others, and has now catapulted Wisconsin into the top three states in the nation for increases in the rate of infection,” Parisi said.

However, Blank states that canceling classes wouldn’t solve the issue, because the students are already here. She contended tens of thousands of students who live off-campus would continue with their leases and remain in Madison. She accused anyone thinking they would leave of engaging in “wishful thinking.”

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank(UW-Madison)

“You can’t simply wish them away, nor should you,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Stolen purse stolen again after suspect abandons it

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 69-year-old Madison woman’s purse is still missing after she was robbed while leaving a fast food restaurant on Madison’s near east side.

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

National

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Agriculture

Over $8 million to be given to farmers in financial need from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Over $8 million of funding was announced Monday to be distributed to farmers in financial need due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin averaged nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases per day over the past week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday was the highest it has ever been.

News

Diapers in high-demand as more families struggle during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
According to the Dane County Diaper Bank, one in three families struggle with diaper need. But due to COVID, estimates push that number higher.

State

Man accused in 1976 double slaying to get another psych exam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered another competency exam for an 83-year-old man charged with killing a couple in a northeastern Wisconsin park in 1976.

Crime

Portage man sentenced to federal prison for bank robberies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 37-year-old Portage man learned his fate Friday after pleading guilty in a trio of robberies at Madison financial institutions during a two-week span last September.

Lottery

Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early.

Recalls

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.