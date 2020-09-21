UW Chancellor: We’re doing better; blames student gatherings on Madison, Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the time for “arguing” with county officials is long since over and she wants to work together to help lower the CVOID-19 infection rate among her students.

Her statement Monday comes a day after Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi renewed his call for the university to move to online only instruction. Blank uses the statement to outline steps UW has taken and the things city and county officials need to do to contain the virus.

“The best way to accomplish this goal is not by issuing press releases calling for students to leave, but to partner in developing collaborative solutions for the benefit of all residents,” she said, asking community leaders to come together for “conversation” on how to work together.

It’s long past time to stop arguing.

She explained university officials are “cautiously optimistic” with the progress they are making getting coronavirus under control on campus, including quarantining of two of their largest residence halls, switching to two weeks of remote instruction, and testing at higher proportion than the county general.

“As a result, our infection numbers have fallen substantially in the past week,” she stated.

Blank specifically calls out Parisi’s office, saying it needs to partner with them to control what students do off-campus. She says university officials have tried educating the students on how to protect themselves and the UW staff has spent hundreds of hours patrolling the campus and discouraging large groups.

“But you don’t need to look hard on social media to find a photo of long lines outside downtown bars or parties in large apartment buildings, or other places where 18- to 24-year-olds are gathering,” she continued. The university can’t do anything about those gatherings, Blank stated, telling city and county officials they’re the ones who to put an end to them.

You can’t simply wish them away, nor should you.

On Sunday, Parisi argued UW’s decision to hold in-person classes was largely to blame for the recent massive surge of cases in the county. He added that Dane Co. wasn’t the only feeling the effects of the decision, pointing to a correlation between counties with the highest infection rates and those with UW System schools.

“This decision has greatly impacted our community and others, and has now catapulted Wisconsin into the top three states in the nation for increases in the rate of infection,” Parisi said.

However, Blank states that canceling classes wouldn’t solve the issue, because the students are already here. She contended tens of thousands of students who live off-campus would continue with their leases and remain in Madison. She accused anyone thinking they would leave of engaging in “wishful thinking.”

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank (UW-Madison)

“You can’t simply wish them away, nor should you,” she said.

