Warming up for the end of summer and the start of fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe Monday is the last day of summer! Even though fall starts this week, it’s not exactly going to be very fall-like outside, especially during the afternoons. Temperatures all week long will likely be above average. The warmest days this week will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday. The workweek also looks sunny and dry. Our next best chance of rain probably won’t be until this weekend.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures this morning aren’t that chilly, especially for this time of year. Most places are bottoming out in the upper 40s to lower 50s this morning. No major weather problems should impact your morning commute.

If you’re up early this morning, make sure to have your camera ready. More smoke from the wildfires out west will move over Wisconsin today. The smoke should set us up for a colorful sunrise and sunset. Madison’s sunrise time is 6:44 a.m. Today’s sunset time is 6:55 p.m. The smoke could hang around through midweek.

Smoke Forecast - Monday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon will be mild. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, which is just above average for this time of year. The average high for today in Madison is 70 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Any sunshine we see today will have to filter through smoke, so the sky will appear hazy. The wind will be out of the south at around 10 mph.

Running Forecast - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Fall officially begins at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday. Unfortunately, the first day of fall won’t feel much like fall. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few places will even flirt with 80 degrees. Wednesday will almost be a carbon copy of Tuesday. It’s going to be almost just as warm. Wednesday will just feature a little more cloud coverage.

With more clouds around, Thursday will likely not be as warm. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 70s as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.

For the most part, the workweek looks sunny and dry. Our next best chance of rain won’t come until this weekend. That’s when an upper-level storm system and cold front could bring in a chance of rain and isolated rumbles of thunder.

Next Big Weather Maker (WMTV NBC15)

