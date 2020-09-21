Advertisement

Wisconsin averaged nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases per day over the past week

No single day before last week was higher than 1,600
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 cases per day reported Monday was the highest it has ever been.

The Dept. of Health Services daily report shows the seven-day average was reported as 1,792.

There were 1,271 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported, making it the lowest number since last week. These cases bring the total number of positive confirmed cases to 102,498.

The number of reported cases Monday is the lowest it has been since last Monday Sept. 14, when there were 771 cases reported. The highest number of positive COVID-19 cases was reported on Friday, with over 2,500 new cases.

Over 85,820 patients have recovered, or 84.8% so far. There are still 14,143 active cases in Wisconsin.

Thirty nine people are newly hospitalized and there were two deaths reported.

The number of confirmed cases surpassed 100,000 on Sunday, with 1,655 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

Sunday was the first time in four days that less than 2,000 positive cases were recorded, however it was enough for the state to see a 6-digit positive case total for the first time since the pandemic began.

