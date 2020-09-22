Advertisement

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) - A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 17 when a flight attendant asked her to put a mask on her 2-year-old son.

In an Instagram post, Davis wrote she tried but could not.

“I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother,” Davis wrote.

The airline asked passengers to disembark, and Davis and her son were left behind.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey.”

The airline’s website says a face covering is required for everyone, except for children under 2 years old. Those who refuse to wear one “may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”

Davis and American Airlines have been in contact over the incident. The Herald reports Davis wants an apology for how she was treated.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

News

Diapers in high-demand as more families struggle during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
According to the Dane County Diaper Bank, one in three families struggle with diaper need. But due to COVID, estimates push that number higher.

News

Diapers in demand for families in need

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

UW- Madison chancellor says arguing with officials is over

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Seven-day case average highest ever

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dilemma over voting in nursing homes

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Former Madison police chief chosen as DOJ consultant

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Middleton Police release Halloween details

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Children in the City of Middleton can go trick-or-treating from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm this year, according to the Middleton Police Department.

National

Smithsonian National Zoo’s baby panda is one month old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub is one month old and had its very first veterinary exam over the weekend.