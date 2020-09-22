Advertisement

Beloit consolidates two polling places, cites high volume of absentee ballots

Starting on Thursday, Michigan residents can vote in person or apply for an absentee ballot by going to their city, town, or county clerk’s office.
Starting on Thursday, Michigan residents can vote in person or apply for an absentee ballot by going to their city, town, or county clerk’s office.(WNDU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Beloit consolidated two of their polling places for the 2020 General Election Tuesday, citing the “unprecedented number of absentee ballots.”

The polling place affected is Ward 16, which usually votes at First Congregational Church, and will now vote with wards 17 and 18 at Todd Elementary School.

There were over 3,500 absentee ballots mailed out to people who had requested them by Sept. 17. The city noted that the 2012 presidential election currently holds the record at 3,045 absentee ballots cast in Beloit, but the upcoming election is expected to have a record number cast.

The city needs additional equipment due to the number of absentee ballots that need to be processed by the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers and they may be facing a staffing shortage. Beloit cited these two reasons as why they had to consolidate the locations.

Election workers will be wearing masks and will regularly sanitize their hands and work station.

All eight polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Beloit residents can find their polling location through the Wisconsin Election Commission.

