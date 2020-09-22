Advertisement

Beloit will not schedule trick-or-treat hours this Halloween

Officials say decisions on whether or not you should participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit announced Tuesday to not schedule any trick-or-treat hours for this Halloween.

The city reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health, which both advised to avoid traditional trick-or-treat events.

The CDC considers trick-or-treating as a high risk activity for the spread of COVID-19.

The Downtown Beloit Association will also not run any Halloween events this year.

The city asked the public to read the recommendation from DHS, including avoiding large gatherings, in-person parties or socializing at bars.

