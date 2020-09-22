Charlie’s on Main to close for good

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Oregon restaurant will be closing its doors soon.

On his Facebook page, owner Dave Heide announced Charlie’s on Main will soon close for good.

“We have loved every minute of it,” he said. “We have loved entertaining you for your celebrations of life, birthdays, weddings, work parties, community events, family renunions.”

Heide used his post to thank his staff by name, mention each part of the restaurant and tagging the individuals.

He did not give a final day for the restaurant and one is not currently listed on its website.

