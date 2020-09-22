Advertisement

$2 million announced for Urban League site to support minority-owned businesses

This was the first initiative announced for the 2021 budget
People could register to vote and fill out the 2020 census from their cars.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced $2 million in the 2021 budget to assist the Urban League buy a new site for an economic development hub dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses.

The site will be located along the South Park Street corridor and will be modeled after the Sherman Phoenix project in Milwaukee, an entrepreneurial hub to support small businesses.

The Sherman Phoenix project is funded by a mix of public and private dollars, housing a mix of retailers. The entrepreneurs who are part of the project receive mentorship and coaching as they grow their business.

Reuben L. Anthony Jr., the President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, joined Parisi and thanked him for continuing to support the development of the Black Business Hub in Dane County. “This is how we begin to create Economic Justice,” Anthony said.

Parisi was excited to partner with the Urban League. “My 2021 budget invests in this effort to give entrepreneurs of color in Dane County a place to find community as they work to achieve their goals.”

Dane Co. announced they would contract with the urban league for $100,000 in July for a one-year project position to coordinate this effort. The Urban League has hired someone to make a plan related to the facility, conduct a site search and make various facility plans.

Parisi will introduce the full 2021 fall budget on Thursday, Oct. 1.

