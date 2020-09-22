Advertisement

DOJ charges 26 people involved in Milwaukee drug trafficking organization

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges for 26 people on Tuesday who allegedly operated a “violent” drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee.

Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew D. Krueger announced the charges as part of an update of Operation Legend.

The DOJ continued saying federal, state and local officers arrested 21 of the 26 suspects related to an organization that obtained large quantities of cocaine and marijuana from California to distribute across Milwaukee.

The officers executed search warrants in California and Milwaukee, seizing about 33 firearms, $170,000 and over 700 grams of heroin from one location. There was also heroin, cocaine and marijuana collected from other locations.

Law enforcement resources that were allocated by the operation contributed to the investigation and the enforcement operation.

One of the suspects included is Louis R. Perez III, who is a known gang member and current leader of a nationwide drug trafficking organization. Other members of the same gang were also charged and arrested Tuesday.

Barr launched Operation Legend in July in Kansas City so that federal law enforcement agencies could work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement to prevent violent crime.

Over 3,500 arrests have been made since the launch, including 200 that were for homicide. There have also been over 1,000 firearms seized, nearly 19 kilos of heroin captured and more than 94 kilos of methamphetamine confiscated. Eleven kilos of fentanyl has been confiscated, which the DOJ said is enough to deliver more than five million fatal doses.

