Eugenio Suarez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Milwaukee Brewers&#39; Brandon Woodruff throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The Reds won 6-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Milwaukee Brewers&#39; Brandon Woodruff throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The Reds won 6-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.

The Reds won for the eighth time in nine games, a late surge that’s put them back in playoff contention.

They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central.

The Brewers had their season-high four game winning streak snapped, wasting a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season. They’ve reached break-even seven times.

