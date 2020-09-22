Advertisement

Four teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teens  were arrested Tuesday morning for their involvement in a stolen vehicle incident near East Towne Mall, Madison Police say.

MPD responded to the area shortly after 10:09 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. Per pending investigations in Sun Prairie, Middleton, Fitchburg and Dane County, police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it crashed and the suspects fled the scene.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 and Unmanned Aircraft System were called in for support.

All four suspects were located and arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and burglary, according to MPD.

The suspects include 19-year-old Isiah M. Ali, 17-year-old Codey A. Williamson, 17-year-old Damian Trujillo-Kolman and a 15-year-old juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.

