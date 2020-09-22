Advertisement

GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans in the state legislature are condemning Gov. Tony Evers' extension of the statewide mandatory mask order, calling it everything from “ineffective” and “unnecessary” to “mind-boggling” and “dictatorial.”

Republican Senate Leader Fitzgerald pushed back on the mandate, saying it is “not valid and is not worth the paper it’s printed on.”

Fitzgerald believes Gov. Evers is disregarding the state constitution and the role of the three branches of government.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Fitzgerald both referred to legal challenges to reverse the order, but did not say anything about the legislature taking any action.

Fitzgerald called on a quick vote to repeal the mask mandate two months ago when it was announced to be instated on Aug. 1.

Vos weighed in by calling the governor “lawless," the Associated Press reports.

“Wisconsin’s lawless governor continues to rule by fiat and it must end," Vos said. "This latest order is obviously illegal.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard said he will be ready to repeal the mask mandate.

“Instead of following the science and the data, Evers' is once again continuing his “one size fits all” approach to the virus, doubling down on a strategy that has proven ineffective for the age group driving the COVID-infection spike,” Wanggaard said.

State Sen. Steve Nass urged for the repeal of this mask order, also calling on the legislature to do so.

“I fear that some Republican leaders will now hide behind a court challenge to avoid taking an up-or-down vote on rescinding the Governor’s third Covid-19 emergency declaration,” Nass said.

The mask order was set to expire on Monday, but Gov. Evers extended the order Tuesday for an additional 60 days, or until he decides to end it or lawmakers pass a resolution.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million under the most recent round of reductions.

News

Biden digs into Trump about coronavirus deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Biden walked through the building and spoke with a few employees. But during his speech, Biden said Pres. Donald Trump did not respond quickly enough to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Biden digs into Trump's coronavirus response during Wisconsin visit

Updated: 22 hours ago

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to help voter registration

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Nick Viviani
Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the city and its libraries are teaming up to make sure everyone can cast a ballot.

Latest News

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to get out the vote

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Libraries are using the Dream Bus, a mobile library, as a voter registration and ballot drop-off site.

State

Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.

VOD Recordings

How RBG’s vacancy could affect decisions at the polls

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Tajma Hall
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.

Politics

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman resigns after Gov. Evers request

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Workforce Development Secretay Caleb Frostman has resigned effective immediately Friday after Gov. Tony Evers had asked him to.