GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans in the state legislature are condemning Gov. Tony Evers' extension of the statewide mandatory mask order, calling it everything from “ineffective” and “unnecessary” to “mind-boggling” and “dictatorial.”

Republican Senate Leader Fitzgerald pushed back on the mandate, saying it is “not valid and is not worth the paper it’s printed on.”

Fitzgerald believes Gov. Evers is disregarding the state constitution and the role of the three branches of government.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Fitzgerald both referred to legal challenges to reverse the order, but did not say anything about the legislature taking any action.

Fitzgerald called on a quick vote to repeal the mask mandate two months ago when it was announced to be instated on Aug. 1.

Vos weighed in by calling the governor “lawless," the Associated Press reports.

“Wisconsin’s lawless governor continues to rule by fiat and it must end," Vos said. "This latest order is obviously illegal.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard said he will be ready to repeal the mask mandate.

“Instead of following the science and the data, Evers' is once again continuing his “one size fits all” approach to the virus, doubling down on a strategy that has proven ineffective for the age group driving the COVID-infection spike,” Wanggaard said.

State Sen. Steve Nass urged for the repeal of this mask order, also calling on the legislature to do so.

“I fear that some Republican leaders will now hide behind a court challenge to avoid taking an up-or-down vote on rescinding the Governor’s third Covid-19 emergency declaration,” Nass said.

The mask order was set to expire on Monday, but Gov. Evers extended the order Tuesday for an additional 60 days, or until he decides to end it or lawmakers pass a resolution.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.