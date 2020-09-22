Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic to open new facility for cancer patients

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - A cancer diagnosis is devastating news for anyone to receive, and in some cases patients have to travel outside of their community for treatment.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hope Lodge run by the American Cancer Society in Marshfield provided cancer patients no cost lodging while they were undergoing treatments at Marshfield Medical Center. The pandemic forced the lodge to close.

“At the end of June we were notified that the hope lodge would not be reopening and we were fully anticipating they would be reopening,” says Marshfield Health Clinic Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer Teri Wilczek.

The closure of the Hope Lodge forced Marshfield Medical Center to come up with a quick solution.

“We had a facility here on campus that started as the nuns house when St. Joseph’s owned this facility and was then used as a hospice home for decades,” Wilczek says.

In a little over seven weeks, Wilczek says they were able to renovate the former nuns house into Cattails Cottage.

“It was fast and furious, we started to look at the facility and decided what updates were absolutely necessary like removing all the carpet and new painting,” she says.

Matt Schneider with Marshfield says Cattails Cottage is key to being able to offer state of the art treatments only available in Marshfield.

“The pediatric patients, the more intensive infusions all that happens in Marshfield, sometimes there is a specialist or a procedure that is available in Marshfield that we can’t provide here in the Eau Claire market,” Schneider says.

“Marshfield clinic has the research institute so therefore we are able to offer our patients state of the art access to clinical trials and a lot of other options,” Wilczek says.

Cattails Cottage officially opens for patients on September 23, and Wilczek says it will be a new chapter for providing care.

