Menominee Falls, Sun Prairie rank among “Best Places to Live in America” in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Menominee Falls and Sun Prairie are recognized this year as two of the “Best Places to Live in America.”

The Falls ranked 15th out of 50 in part due to its walk-ability, downtown areas and restaurants, as well as being home to major employer Kohl’s and affordable housing. Sun Prairie ranked 40th for its home prices, healthy local job market and new high school opening in fall 2022.

“This recognition is more meaningful for me due to its emphasis on cultural diversity and housing affordability in their rankings,” Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said in a release Tuesday. "While we work every day to ensure that Sun Prairie is an inclusive welcoming place for all people that choose to live in, work in, and explore our city, we are committed to the work that remains in our efforts to honor our diverse identity, and foster a truly equitable and inclusive culture.

Money Magazine’s annual rankings are based on a thorough evaluation of many factors including the local economy, housing market, cost of living, diversity public education, health & safety, weather, lifestyle and amenities.

The top 20 “Best Places to Live” include:

Evans, GA Parker, CO Meridian, Idaho Rockwall, Texas Columbia, Maryland Westfield, Indiana Syracuse, Utah Franklin, Tennessee Woodbury, Minnesota Morrisville, North Carolina Ashburn, Virginia South Windsor, Connecticut St Peters, Missouri Chelmsford, Massachusetts Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin Mount Laurel, New Jersey Woodstock, Georgia Broomfield, Colorado Abington, Pennsylvania Midlothian, Virginia

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.