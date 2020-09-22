Advertisement

Menominee Falls, Sun Prairie rank among “Best Places to Live in America” in 2020

Menominee Falls ranked 15th out of 50, Sun Prairie ranked 40th
(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Menominee Falls and Sun Prairie are recognized this year as two of the “Best Places to Live in America.”

The Falls ranked 15th out of 50 in part due to its walk-ability, downtown areas and restaurants, as well as being home to major employer Kohl’s and affordable housing. Sun Prairie ranked 40th for its home prices, healthy local job market and new high school opening in fall 2022.

“This recognition is more meaningful for me due to its emphasis on cultural diversity and housing affordability in their rankings,” Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said in a release Tuesday. "While we work every day to ensure that Sun Prairie is an inclusive welcoming place for all people that choose to live in, work in, and explore our city, we are committed to the work that remains in our efforts to honor our diverse identity, and foster a truly equitable and inclusive culture.

Money Magazine’s annual rankings are based on a thorough evaluation of many factors including the local economy, housing market, cost of living, diversity public education, health & safety, weather, lifestyle and amenities.

The top 20 “Best Places to Live” include:

  1. Evans, GA
  2. Parker, CO
  3. Meridian, Idaho
  4. Rockwall, Texas
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. Westfield, Indiana
  7. Syracuse, Utah
  8. Franklin, Tennessee
  9. Woodbury, Minnesota
  10. Morrisville, North Carolina
  11. Ashburn, Virginia
  12. South Windsor, Connecticut
  13. St Peters, Missouri
  14. Chelmsford, Massachusetts
  15. Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
  16. Mount Laurel, New Jersey
  17. Woodstock, Georgia
  18. Broomfield, Colorado
  19. Abington, Pennsylvania
  20. Midlothian, Virginia

