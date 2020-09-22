Advertisement

Middleton Police release Halloween details

Halloween Tips
Halloween Tips(Middleton Police)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children in the City of Middleton can go trick-or-treating from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm this year, according to the Middleton Police Department.

The police department acknowledged that the spookiest day of the year will look a bit different due to the coronavirus, and that families that do chose to participate in Halloween festivities should follow the Halloween tips from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

PHMDC has not disproved of trick-or-treating all together, however the Department of Health Services is recommending against it.

DHS recommends celebrating the holiday virtually or by decreasing the amount of people seen in person.

