Mild Week Ahead

Rain Chances Return This Weekend
Mild Temperatures
Mild Temperatures(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fall officially arrives early Tuesday. While the calendar says change, Mother Nature says otherwise with mild conditions sticking around. A frontal boundary to our north stalls out tonight. While we get a few more clouds, dry conditions will prevail through much of the week. With mostly sunny skies, look for highs to be into the upper 70s with overnight lows into the 50s.

A more significant weathermaker arrives for the weekend. This will bring a better chance of some scattered showers and storms. It will also bring much cooler temperatures as we wrap up the month of September and head into October.

