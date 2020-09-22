Advertisement

Milwaukee mayor’s budget proposal cuts 120 police officers

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would reduce the city’s police force by 120 positions in his proposed 2021 budget.

Barrett presented the $1.5 billion budget to the Common Council Tuesday. The police positions would be reduced through attrition. The mayor’s budget cuts about $430,000 from the police department’s current funding level.

The proposal follows the loss of 60 sworn police jobs in this year’s budget, which cut the department to about 1,800 officers.

The budget cuts follow calls nationwide to defund police amid the demonstrations and marches for racial justice. 

