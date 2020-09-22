Monona Police respond after outcry from community

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona police are responding to outcry from the community over a recent incident that left a man dead.

In a statement Tuesday, Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga called for understanding from the community as the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates.

On September 17th, police say officers tried to pull over a reckless driver. The chase eventually ended in a crash near Moorland and South Towne. Monona police say officers asked the driver to get out of the car and he did.

Officers saw him get back in, and then heard a single gunshot. They tried to save the man’s life, but he later died.

His death sparked protests outside the Monona Police Department the following Saturday. Protesters claim police lied about what really happened.

Police say no officers fired their weapons that night.

Monona Police requested that the DOJ take over the investigation, something, the department is not required to do.

Chief Ostrenga says that decision was made in a effort to promote transparency.

