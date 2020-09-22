Advertisement

MPD: Madison dad pistol whips son with gun; claims he was pushed first

A Madison father is accused of hitting his son with a pistol on Monday, September 21, 2020.
A Madison father is accused of hitting his son with a pistol on Monday, September 21, 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison father is accused of hitting his teenage son in the head with his pistol during an while they were arguing early Monday afternoon.

Forty-seven year-old Daniel West told officers his son pushed him first and he struck back with his pistol while falling backwards from being shoved. Officers took West into custody and he was booked on a single count of physical abuse of a child.

The Madison Police Department’s incident report indicated officers “had no other option” but to arrest West, even though they “understood the complexities of this strained relationship between father and son.”

According to police, the officers were called to the home, in the 2800 block of Union Street, around 12:45 p.m. and found the 16-year-old son outside with blood on his head. While talking to him, West came outside as well, with the pistol holstered at his side.

Worried about the situation escalating, the officers went about diffusing it and handcuffed West, the report stated.

West told officers he was having trouble keeping his son involved in school activities and the teen wouldn’t pull his weight around the house. He went on to say the argument had been about the boy being grounded for the past few days.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police: 4 young kids found alone in Columbus home

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An officer found the children after offering a man and a woman a ride home.

State

Sheboygan man found safe 22 days after Silver Alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando Rodriguez walked away from a group home on August 30.

Coronavirus

Rock County to require masks if state’s mandate expires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
If the state’s mandate to require people to wear masks expires next week, that doesn’t mean people in Rock County won’t have to wear one.

News

Class during COVID: Van Buren Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Most students who attend Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville are physically in class but there are some major rule changes they need to keep in mind

Latest News

Local

U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 200,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus has topped 200,000, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

Coronavirus

Two Janesville schools to extend online learning after COVID-19 found in community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The School District of Janesville has decided to stick with online-only learning in two of its schools for a little longer in the wake of COVID-19 being found in their community.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers extends statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new executive order extending the statewide mask mandate.

News

Diapers in high-demand as more families struggle during the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
According to the Dane County Diaper Bank, one in three families struggle with diaper need. But due to COVID, estimates push that number higher.

News

Diapers in demand for families in need

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

UW- Madison chancellor says arguing with officials is over

Updated: 13 hours ago