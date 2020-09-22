MPD: Madison dad pistol whips son with gun; claims he was pushed first

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison father is accused of hitting his teenage son in the head with his pistol during an while they were arguing early Monday afternoon.

Forty-seven year-old Daniel West told officers his son pushed him first and he struck back with his pistol while falling backwards from being shoved. Officers took West into custody and he was booked on a single count of physical abuse of a child.

The Madison Police Department’s incident report indicated officers “had no other option” but to arrest West, even though they “understood the complexities of this strained relationship between father and son.”

According to police, the officers were called to the home, in the 2800 block of Union Street, around 12:45 p.m. and found the 16-year-old son outside with blood on his head. While talking to him, West came outside as well, with the pistol holstered at his side.

Worried about the situation escalating, the officers went about diffusing it and handcuffed West, the report stated.

West told officers he was having trouble keeping his son involved in school activities and the teen wouldn’t pull his weight around the house. He went on to say the argument had been about the boy being grounded for the past few days.

