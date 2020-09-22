Not very fall-like for the first day of fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy first day of Fall! Fall will officially begin at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be very fall-like today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Summer just wants to hang around southern Wisconsin a little longer this year. Temperatures will remain above average for this time of year for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. It’s not going to feel like until the end of the upcoming weekend or early next week.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Don’t be completely surprised if you have to dodge a few raindrops this morning. Scattered light rain showers and/or sprinkles have developed across the northern half of the area first thing this morning. Any rain that develops this morning will likely be very light, and most of the area should stay dry. Any chance of rain will be gone by 9 a.m. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 50s.

Any clouds that are round this morning will likely be gone late this morning. This afternoon should feature a lot of sunshine. The sky could appear hazy once again as more smoke from the wildfires out west could be moving over Wisconsin today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s. A few places could even hit 80 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 69 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will likely be a mild and mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. More clouds and a few showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70s on Friday.

The weekend will start out mild and dry. Highs on Saturday will be mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will impact the area late Saturday into Saturday night. This front will bring in our next best chance of rain and a big cool down. Highs on Sunday might only be in the mid to upper 60s. The cooler weather looks like it’s going to stick around for next week.

Next Big Weather Maker (WMTV NBC15)

