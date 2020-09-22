Police: 4 young kids found alone in Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus police officer’s offer to give a man and a woman a ride home took a disturbing turn early Sunday morning when the officer reported finding four children, no older than six, home alone.

According to the police department, the officer spotted the pair, who appeared to be intoxicated, downtown around 12:45 a.m. It added that they were having trouble walking, so officer offered them a ride.

When they arrived at the couple’s destination, the officer noticed a six-year-old boy crying on the porch. Three more children, aging from five-years-old to fifteen months, were found inside. No adults or anyone else who could have been watching the kids were there, police reported.

Their father, Timothy Hensler, admitted to investigators that he left his children at home while he went out drinking. The 28-year-old has since been charged with four counts of child neglect.

Columbia Co. Human Services were called in and the children were placed with a family member, the police department added.

It also noted Hensler’s home was right on the edge of the Crawford River, implying the children would have had easy access if they wandered that way.

