Red Cross Wisconsin volunteers help with disaster relief in California

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A record breaking number of acres has burned in California as a result of wildfires. Volunteers from the Red Cross Wisconsin chapter are in California and Oregon helping with disaster relief. The situation is still “devastating" according to volunteers.

46 people have left the Badger State and headed to the west coast and the south to help with hurricane clean-up. The volunteers are there are a two-week basis and with the pandemic disaster relief efforts have changed for volunteers. They can’t have physical contact with one another so they cannot hug anyone who is suffering. Also hotel rooms have been booked instead of creating a massive shelter so people can social distance.

One volunteer shared a story of a couple who lost their home in a wildfire years before and now are reliving the same situation. “I talked with a couple Steve and Leslie who were from Paradise, they lived in Paradise two years ago lost their homes, were kind of in various homes in-between and then Thursday when these flames kicked up at 4:30 in the morning, they had to leave pack everything in their PT cruiser including their dog CoCo and now they’re living in a hotel but Leslie called it ‘reliving it all over again," Justin Kern, Communications Officer and Volunteer with Red Cross Wisconsin, said.

People can still apply to volunteer with the Red Cross or donate to the relief fund here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.