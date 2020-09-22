Rep. Bryan Steil urges AG Barr to investigate riots in Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Congressman Bryan Steil is urging U.S. Attorney General William Barr Tuesday to investigate the riots in Kenosha and that the Department of Justice investigates rioters across the nation.

“The violence and destruction in Kenosha was heartbreaking to witness,” Steil said. “As we saw in the days that followed, many of the criminal agitators came from outside our community of Kenosha.”

Steil thanked the U.S. Marshal Service and Kenosha Police Department for stopping out of state protesters whose “van was filled with fireworks, helmets and gas masks.”

He told Barr that he will continue working with state, local and federal partners to prevent riots from happening in Kenosha and other cities across the nation. “Criminals must be held accountable and we must look into their source of funding,” he pleaded.

Steil also requested that he be sent a full report on the DOJ’s findings as they learn more about how “these criminal groups are funded and coordinated.”

