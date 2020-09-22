Advertisement

Rock County to require masks if state’s mandate expires

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If the state’s mandate to require people to wear masks expires next week, that doesn’t mean people in Rock County won’t have to wear one.

The county’s health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval is readying her own order, if the statewide one goes away on September 28. The Rock County Health Dept. announced the plan Tuesday morning, saying face coverings have been proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 "without having much of an impact on most people’s day-to-day lives.

“COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward,” said Sandoval.

The health department explained its order would likely resemble Gov. Tony Evers' one, which has been in place since the beginning of August.

Some of the requirements would include requiring its residents who are over five-years-old to wear one when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with people who are not part of their immediate household. They would also have to wear one when outdoors and physical distancing isn’t possive.

There would be exceptions for eating, drinking, and swimming; as well as for people with health conditions or disabilities that would not allow them to wear a mask safely.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police: 4 young kids found alone in Columbus home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An officer found the children after offering a man and a woman a ride home.

News

Diapers in high-demand as more families struggle during the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
According to the Dane County Diaper Bank, one in three families struggle with diaper need. But due to COVID, estimates push that number higher.

News

Diapers in demand for families in need

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

UW- Madison chancellor says arguing with officials is over

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Seven-day case average highest ever

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Dilemma over voting in nursing homes

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Former Madison police chief chosen as DOJ consultant

Updated: 10 hours ago

Local

Middleton Police release Halloween details

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Children in the City of Middleton can go trick-or-treating from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm this year, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Baseball

Eugenio Suarez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.

Local

Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest to be held in drive-thru form due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The 100 Mile Sauce Company and Yahara Bay Distillers will host the event in a drive-thru form on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6250 Nesbitt Road.