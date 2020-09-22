Rock County to require masks if state’s mandate expires

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If the state’s mandate to require people to wear masks expires next week, that doesn’t mean people in Rock County won’t have to wear one.

The county’s health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval is readying her own order, if the statewide one goes away on September 28. The Rock County Health Dept. announced the plan Tuesday morning, saying face coverings have been proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 "without having much of an impact on most people’s day-to-day lives.

“COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward,” said Sandoval.

The health department explained its order would likely resemble Gov. Tony Evers' one, which has been in place since the beginning of August.

Some of the requirements would include requiring its residents who are over five-years-old to wear one when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with people who are not part of their immediate household. They would also have to wear one when outdoors and physical distancing isn’t possive.

There would be exceptions for eating, drinking, and swimming; as well as for people with health conditions or disabilities that would not allow them to wear a mask safely.

