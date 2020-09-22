Advertisement

Sun Prairie woman makes, donates masks to help educate the community

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One Sun Prairie woman is focusing on making and donating masks so she can protect the community.

Tammy Kosbab learned how to sew this year just so she could make masks for people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her initial motivation was all about protecting her family- but now it’s about the community.

Kosbab’s daughter works at a local restaurant and she said her daughter has experienced a lot of push back when asking customers to wear their masks when they come in. She hopes that educating and showing compassion will help more people comply with wearing a mask.

“I think it’s really important that people consider how brave these workers are,” Kosbab said. “I mean these are people going out into the community and exposing themselves, potentially, to a virus that’s deadly and they’re there to provide a service for you.”

Kosbab has made and donated hundreds of masks to those who are at high-risk for COVID-19.

She also started a company called Brave Face to help people find their right fit. Kosbab emphasized the importance of finding a mask that’s comfortable and breathable.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate until Nov. 21 and noted the state has seen an increase in cases, especially on college campuses. The order was originally set to expire on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monona Police respond after outcry from community

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Business

Wisconsin small business owners look at positive future after falling short of national award

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Co-owners and CEOs, Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, are two of the nominees for the national Small Businesspersons of the Year award. The pair first landed the statewide honor for their growth and development of their company, Geneva Supply Inc., in Delavan, Wis.

News

Monona Police respond after outcry from community

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Monona police are responding to outcry from the community over a recent incident that left a man dead.

State

DOJ charges 26 people involved in Milwaukee drug trafficking organization

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges for 26 people on Tuesday who allegedly operated a “violent” drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee.

Latest News

News

Menomonee Falls, Sun Prairie rank among “Best Places to Live in America” in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Menominee Falls and Sun Prairie are recognized this year as two of the “Best Places to Live in America.”

Local

Beloit consolidates two polling places, cites high volume of absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The city of Beloit consolidated two of their polling places for the 2020 General Election Tuesday, citing the “unprecedented number of absentee ballots.”

News

Local woman focuses on making masks comfortable

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

AG Barr to announce charges for Operation Legend

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wisconsin is back on Chicago travel list

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Virtual mental health treatments rise amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago