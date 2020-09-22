Sun Prairie woman makes, donates masks to help educate the community

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One Sun Prairie woman is focusing on making and donating masks so she can protect the community.

Tammy Kosbab learned how to sew this year just so she could make masks for people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her initial motivation was all about protecting her family- but now it’s about the community.

Kosbab’s daughter works at a local restaurant and she said her daughter has experienced a lot of push back when asking customers to wear their masks when they come in. She hopes that educating and showing compassion will help more people comply with wearing a mask.

“I think it’s really important that people consider how brave these workers are,” Kosbab said. “I mean these are people going out into the community and exposing themselves, potentially, to a virus that’s deadly and they’re there to provide a service for you.”

Kosbab has made and donated hundreds of masks to those who are at high-risk for COVID-19.

She also started a company called Brave Face to help people find their right fit. Kosbab emphasized the importance of finding a mask that’s comfortable and breathable.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate until Nov. 21 and noted the state has seen an increase in cases, especially on college campuses. The order was originally set to expire on Monday.

