Two Janesville schools to extend online learning after COVID-19 found in community

Coronavirus and schools
Coronavirus and schools(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville has decided to stick with online-only learning in two of its schools for a little longer in the wake of COVID-19 being found in their community.

Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary were originally supposed to rely solely on virtual instruction until the end of this week. They will now remain with it for an extra week, with the district extending the switch through Friday, October 2.

The district announced the pivot to online instruction last Monday, expecting it to last two weeks.

District officials say they made their call based on the spread of coronavirus across the region and per guidance from the Rock Co. Public Health Dept.

The school district plans to continue providing free lunch for students who need them. There will be curbside pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at both schools, as well as at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall middle schools.

