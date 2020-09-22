UW- Madison alumni brewers to hold virtual craft beer tasting event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alumni of the University of Wisconsin- Madison will be discussing beers and the craft industry this Thursday at a virtual event.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association encouraged people to take part in a virtual tasting with beers Oktoberfest from Capital Brewery, Hashtag Hazy from Hop Haus, Rustic Badger from ALT Brew and Dedication from Vintage Brewing Company.

UW- Madison associate professor Robin Shephard will be the moderator of the event and he has written historical and academic articles about the state brewing industry for over 20 years.

Brewmasters Ashley Kinart-Short of Capital Brewery, Phil Hoechst from Hop Haus Brewing Company, Scott Manning from Vintage Brewing Company and Trevor Easton from ALT Brew will all discuss their beers and the craft brewing industry.

Registration for the event is required, but there is no cost to attend. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

