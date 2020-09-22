Advertisement

UW- Madison alumni brewers to hold virtual craft beer tasting event

(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alumni of the University of Wisconsin- Madison will be discussing beers and the craft industry this Thursday at a virtual event.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association encouraged people to take part in a virtual tasting with beers Oktoberfest from Capital Brewery, Hashtag Hazy from Hop Haus, Rustic Badger from ALT Brew and Dedication from Vintage Brewing Company.

UW- Madison associate professor Robin Shephard will be the moderator of the event and he has written historical and academic articles about the state brewing industry for over 20 years.

Brewmasters Ashley Kinart-Short of Capital Brewery, Phil Hoechst from Hop Haus Brewing Company, Scott Manning from Vintage Brewing Company and Trevor Easton from ALT Brew will all discuss their beers and the craft brewing industry.

Registration for the event is required, but there is no cost to attend. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest to be held in drive-thru form due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The 100 Mile Sauce Company and Yahara Bay Distillers will host the event in a drive-thru form on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6250 Nesbitt Road.

News

Biden digs into Trump about coronavirus deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Biden walked through the building and spoke with a few employees. But during his speech, Biden said Pres. Donald Trump did not respond quickly enough to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray chosen as consultant on Jacob Blake shooting investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely gave an update on the investigation of the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday, including that they identified a consultant to review the investigative file.

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to help voter registration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Nick Viviani
Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the city and its libraries are teaming up to make sure everyone can cast a ballot.

Latest News

Local

Madison-area community heroes need help in national makeover contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
People have until Sept. 27 to help five Madison-area residents to advance in a national makeover contest.

Back To School

Class during COVID: West Middleton Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Mills
NBC15 launches year long project following classrooms across our viewing area to see how COVID-19 impacts students and schools.

Local

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies victim of Deerfield fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash on September 11 as 64-year-old Lora L. Gibney.

Local

Man arrested for alleged 4th OWI offense after giving police fake name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man was arrested Sunday night on his fourth alleged offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Crime

Stolen purse stolen again after suspect abandons it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 69-year-old Madison woman’s purse is still missing after she was robbed while leaving a fast food restaurant on Madison’s near east side.

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.