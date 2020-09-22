Advertisement

Wisconsin small business owners look at positive future after falling short of national award

By Elise Romas
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELAVAN, Wis. (WMTV) - They may not have won the top prize, but two Wisconsin business owners are still celebrated their accomplishments on Tuesday.

Co-owners and CEOs, Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, are two of the nominees for the National Small Businesspersons of the Year award. The pair first landed the statewide honor for their growth and development of their company, Geneva Supply Inc., in Delavan, Wis.

They missed out on the national award Tuesday during the virtual announcement, but said it was an honor to represent the state.

“It means so much, I don’t want to say that we needed to be validated, but it was so great to have a whole bunch of people at Geneva Supply to be part of something so much bigger within the state that they live and have so much pride in,” said Peterson.

Geneva Supply helps manufacturers form strategies and carry out a marketing plan. Since the company started in 2009, its annual revenue has increased from $6 million to around $120 million.

“As a 10-year-old company, it is important to win awards like this, if you’re a 15-year-old company it’s not as important to put these plaques on the wall, but we’re constantly trying to build new relationships with manufacturers and it’s things like this that build the company’s resume,” Becker said.

They have three locations; Delavan, South Carolina and Arizona. The pair is closing in on a fourth in southeastern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

