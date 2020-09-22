Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million under the most recent round of reductions Gov. Tony Evers ordered due to losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers in July called on agencies to cut $250 million from their current budgets. His administration on Tuesday announced that state agencies would be returning $300 million to the state budget, $50 million more than what was sought.

That is in addition to $70 million in cuts Evers made for the previous budget year, which ended on June 30.

The University of Wisconsin System will need to cut $45 million, however that’s down significantly over the $69 million they were expected to slash earlier this year.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, UW system said it appreciated the administration addressing its concerns about handling the cuts.

“The administration has also been helpful in our COVID-19 response effort, and we continue to work closely with them on key issues such as contact tracing,” it wrote.

