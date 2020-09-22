Advertisement

Wisconsin’s back on Chicago’s quarantine list

(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WMTV) - Once again, people heading to Chicago for more than a day and people coming from the Windy City to Wisconsin are soon going to have to budget a lot more time for their trip.

The entire state is back on the city’s travel quarantine list. It’s the second time in less than two months Chicago health officials have put restrictions on trips to and from the Badger State. In fact, Wisconsin had already surpassed the city’s threshold for being placed on the list last week, but health officials waited until this week to make their move.

Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average provided by Wisconsin’s Dept. of Health Services places the state’s seven-day rolling average at 1,838 cases per day overall. Assuming the state’s population is 5.822 million, the infection rate per 100,000 stands at 31.56 cases per day. It was one of only three states, along with south Dakoya and Oklahoma, in the 30-40 range. Only North Dakota is the only state with more than 40 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

To get below 15 cases per 100,000 residents, the state would need to to see that average cut in half, to less than 875 cases per day over an entire week. However, that was the last time it was that low was more than two weeks ago.

In last Tuesday’s update, the Chicago health department placed Wisconsin in the 20-30 daily infection per 100K range, well above the 15-case cutoff. However, city officials didn’t move to add Wisconsin.

While the announcement came Tuesday, Wisconsin won’t officially be on the list until Friday.

Under the order, travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. There are some exceptions, for example, for people who are heading to O’Hare or Midway airports. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

Wisconsin was previously added to the list in July before its infection rate dropped low enough to be removed 18 days later.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Rep. Bryan Steil urges AG Barr to investigate riots in Kenosha

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Congressman Bryan Steil is urging U.S. Attorney General William Barr Tuesday to investigate the riots in Kenosha and that the Department of Justice investigates rioters across the nation.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases rise, rolling average tops 1,800

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day.

State

Milwaukee mayor’s budget proposal cuts 120 police officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would reduce the city’s police force by 120 positions in his proposed 2021 budget.

Latest News

Local

Charlie’s on Main to close for good

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Oregon restaurant will be closing its doors soon.

Crime

Police: 4 young kids found alone in Columbus home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An officer found the children after offering a man and a woman a ride home.

Crime

MPD: Madison dad pistol whips son with gun; claims he was pushed first

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Madison father is accused of hitting his teenage son in the head with his pistol during an while they were arguing early Monday afternoon.

State

Sheboygan man found safe 22 days after Silver Alert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando Rodriguez walked away from a group home on August 30.

Coronavirus

Rock County to require masks if state’s mandate expires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
If the state’s mandate to require people to wear masks expires next week, that doesn’t mean people in Rock County won’t have to wear one.

News

Class during COVID: Van Buren Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Most students who attend Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville are physically in class but there are some major rule changes they need to keep in mind