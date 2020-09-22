Wisconsin’s back on Chicago’s quarantine list

CHICAGO (WMTV) - Once again, people heading to Chicago for more than a day and people coming from the Windy City to Wisconsin are soon going to have to budget a lot more time for their trip.

The entire state is back on the city’s travel quarantine list. It’s the second time in less than two months Chicago health officials have put restrictions on trips to and from the Badger State. In fact, Wisconsin had already surpassed the city’s threshold for being placed on the list last week, but health officials waited until this week to make their move.

Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average provided by Wisconsin’s Dept. of Health Services places the state’s seven-day rolling average at 1,838 cases per day overall. Assuming the state’s population is 5.822 million, the infection rate per 100,000 stands at 31.56 cases per day. It was one of only three states, along with south Dakoya and Oklahoma, in the 30-40 range. Only North Dakota is the only state with more than 40 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

To get below 15 cases per 100,000 residents, the state would need to to see that average cut in half, to less than 875 cases per day over an entire week. However, that was the last time it was that low was more than two weeks ago.

In last Tuesday’s update, the Chicago health department placed Wisconsin in the 20-30 daily infection per 100K range, well above the 15-case cutoff. However, city officials didn’t move to add Wisconsin.

While the announcement came Tuesday, Wisconsin won’t officially be on the list until Friday.

Under the order, travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. There are some exceptions, for example, for people who are heading to O’Hare or Midway airports. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

Wisconsin was previously added to the list in July before its infection rate dropped low enough to be removed 18 days later.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.