Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest to be held in drive-thru form due to COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public can support over 20 local businesses next month at the sixth annual Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest, but the event has slightly changed due to COVID-19.

The 100 Mile Sauce Company and Yahara Bay Distillers will host the event in a drive-thru form on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6250 Nesbitt Road.

The drive-thru will give tickets to people to pass through an interactive chain where people can pick up a festival pack for four people at the location of their choice, according to a news release.

Each ticket is $260 and will include two bottles of ‘Just Vodka’ from Yahara Bay Distillers, two jars of 100 Mile Sauce Bloody Mary mix and more. The two companies say they valued the package at $340.

Each ticket is designated to a 30-minute time slot to pick up a kit.

A radio station will also be assigned to tune into the festival as well as a Spotify playlist that participants can listen to when they get to their festival location. The companies also noted there will be a costume contest to win tickets to next year’s festival.

