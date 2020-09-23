Advertisement

$4 million available for Kenosha businesses damaged by civil unrest

Many businesses were vandalized and looted, while others were burned to the ground in a night of violent protests following the police shooting of a Black man.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses that were damaged during the civil unrest in Kenosha are now eligible to receive up to $50,000 in the form of a microloan after $3 million was added to a relief fund.

Gov. Tony Evers made the microloan announcement Wednesday with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as part of $4 million total in grants now being available.

This announcement comes after the governor and WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Kenosha on Sept. 10 and met with business owners who said they are facing “unprecedented costs to rebuild."

Earlier this month, Gov. Evers and the WEDC announced small businesses in Kenosha who are suffering financial losses would be eligible for $1 million total in a Disaster Relief Microloan program fund. The $3 million addition Wednesday will raise the original figure up to $4 million. The maximum loan available to each business also rose from $20,000 to $50,000.

“We know Kenoshans are working to reconstruct and repair in the wake of devastation, and we want to do everything we can to support the Kenosha Comeback,” said Gov. Evers.

Businesses who are affected can receive up to $50,000 in loans at 0% interest and can be used for services like temporary space, payroll and restoration.

