All counties in WI reported at high or very high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were reported to be at high or very high activity levels for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services recorded an additional 1,762 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their daily report, making the total number of positive confirmed cases sitting at over 105,900 cases.

The state seven-day average of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,889, which is the highest it has ever been.

There were also eight new deaths reported.

Over 84% of cases have recovered, leaving about 14.4%, or 15,262 cases, currently active in the state.

Gov. Evers extended the statewide mask mandate for two additional months on Tuesday and explained that the state has moved into a “new and dangerous” phase of its battle against COVID-19. He also noted the coronavirus has spread at “an alarming rate” on college campuses.

Wisconsin was also re-added to the City of Chicago’s travel quarantine list Tuesday, making it the second time in less than two months that Chicago health officials have put restrictions on trips to and from the Badger state.

Your #COVID19_WI update has all 72 counties at high or very high activity level. See what's happening where you live and use the #data to protect yourself and #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/4557v5nI0u — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.