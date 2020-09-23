Beloit College asks students not to leave campus unless necessary

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A southern Wisconsin college wants its students to take even more precautions to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Beloit College upped its alert level to Yellow, citing the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in both Rock Co. and Winnebago (Ill.) Co.

As part of the heightened alert, the college is asking students to stay on campus and only leave when necessary. It also is urging faculty and staff to be more cautious and “exercise additional caution” when they leave their homes.

Additionally, Beloit College is reminding its entire community to continue wearing masks, wash their hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.

College officials decided to increase its alert status after the Rock Co. Public Health Dept. reported 19 new cases and its counterpart across the Illinois border recorded 79 positive tests. Combined, the two counties are averaging 23.6 new cases per 100,000 people, which is more than double where it stood at the beginning of the month.

It contrasts that to the nationwide average of 14 per 100,000.

